Union MoS Nisith Pramanik Visits Kangdoori, Takes Stock Of Sports Activities, Interacts With Players

Day 04 Khelo India Winter Games, 2023

Also, Flags off 1500 meters Senior Men SnowShoe race at Golf Club

GULMARG, Feb 13: The 3rd edition of Khelo India heads towards conclusion with just one day left to wrap up the winter sports activities being organized at Gulmarg by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

On the penultimate day, Union Minister of State (MoS ) for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports, Nisith Pramanik visited Kangdoori to take stock of sports activities carried under 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games, 2023. He was accompanied by Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and other officers.

On the occasion, he interacted with players and encouraged them to continue their hard work & enhance experience, to be able to participate in national and international events.

He also enjoyed snow bike driving from Kangdoori to Alpine G Slalom starting point.

While briefing media persons, he underlined that the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports gives priority for development of sports infrastructure including stadiums in J&K besides development of human resources in sports for diversifying the sports activities and to harness the talent of youth.

He remarked that the youth and general public of J&K have great sports spirit and appreciated them for this quality.

Later, he visited the Golf Club where he was given a warm welcome by players and officials who had queued in a long line. Besides, he held interaction with each and every player and also he congratulated medallists.

On the occasion, the Minister of State also flagged off the SnowShoe race of 1500 meters of Senior Men.

Meanwhile, President, SnowShoe Association of India held an interaction with MoS and also presented him momento of Snow Shoe.

It was a very hectic day for officials as finals of most of the events were held today besides medals were also distributed among the winners. Some of the events are also scheduled for the Evening time.

By Sunday evening J&K was leading in the medal tally with 9 Gold medals, 8 Silver medals & 10 Bronze medals followed by Maharashtra with 7 Gold medals, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze and then by Himachal with 7 Gold, 8 Silver and 5 Bronze.

On Monday, Jaideep Bhat, Uttrakhand, won Gold in Sprint Men; Kulwinder Sharma of Army won Gold in SnowBoard G Slalom of Senior Men Category; Waqar Ahmad Lone(J&K) obtained Gold in Snowboarding Slalom of Junior Boys; Rahul Thakur (HP) got Gold in Alpine G Slalom of Junior Boys-2; Faizan Ahmad Lone (J&K) achieved Gold in Alpine G Slalom Junior Boys.

Others who won Gold today included Jakmat Rafstan of Army & Varsha Devi (HP) in Alpine G Slalom of Senior Men and Women Category respectively.

Also, in the Nordic event for different groups, Stangin Lundup, Army; Prince Kumari, ITBP; Shabnum, Himachal Pradesh; Mohamad Ali and Army won Gold medals.

Similarly, Sara, J&K; Farman Ali, HAWS; Adil Fayaz, J&K; Dhanalakshmi, Karnataka and Nisha Devi won Gold Medals in their respective competitions of Sprint.

In Ski Mountaineering, Mayank Dimri of Uttrakhand won two gold medals in Vertical Race and Team Sprint.

While in Senior Men and Women of Bobsleig, Haryana won both Gold Medals but in Junior Category of the same sport J&K and Tamil Nadu obtained Gold in Junior Men & Women respectively.

In Bandy sport, Gujarat took away both Gold Medals Under 17 Age Group and Under 21 Age Group competitions.