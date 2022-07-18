ACB arrest Tehsildar, NT while demanding ₹5 lakh bribe

SRINAGAR, July 18:Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging therein that Mohammad Younis, Tehsildar and Gh.Rasool Hajam, Naib-Tehsildar of Tehsil Office Shalteng are demanding ₹5 lakh as bribe for allowing the complaints to run their business on Nazool land transferred in their favour under Roshni Act (The Act which has been recently declared ultravirus) at Rampur, Chattabal Srinagar, while the matter is sub-judice and pending disposal before the Hon’ble Court of law.

The complainants pleaded for justice and both the revenue officers demanded bribe of ₹5 lakh for allowing them to run their business on the said land. The amount of bribe was settled to be paid in instalments. As first instalment, the complainants were asked to pay ₹2 lakh. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused persons, the complainants approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law.

On receipt of the complaint Case FIR No. 29/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC was registered in this Bureau and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Gh. Rasool Hajam, Naib Tehsildar, Shalteng while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹2 lakh from the complainant as first instalment of ₹5 lakh. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused namely Gh. Rasool Hajam, Naib Tehsildar, Batmaloo in presence of independent witness. Mohammad Younis Bangroo, Tehsildar Shalteng was also arrested by the ACB team.

Later the searches were carried out at the residences and officials quarters of the alleged accused Public Servants, subsequent to the searches at Tehsil office, Shalteng.

Further investigation into the case is going on