152 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K

Srinagar, Jul 18: Jammu and Kashmir reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,57,184, officials said here.

While 85 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 67 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley.

After one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities have increased to 4,759, they said.

Presently, there are 1,140 active cases in the union territory, whereas the number of recoveries has reached 4,51,285 they said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.