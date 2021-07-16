Academic session starts at IIM Sirmaur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: The academic session at IIM Sirmaur started with the induction of the new batches for the MBA, MBA (T&HM) and the PhD.

Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur has organized three-day induction programme for the new batch students in the virtual/online mode from July 15 to 17.

Archana Garodia Gupta, Member Board of Governors, IIM Sirmaur and Director, Touchstone Gems and Jewellery Private Limited graced the inaugural session of the induction as guest of honour.

Archana Garodia Gupta in her address shared her journey from being a student at IIM Ahmedabad to joining her family business and further being a successful entrepreneur. She emphasised on relationship building with the community around and using every opportunity to learn across domains irrespective of one’s interest and derive the satisfaction from community work.

The induction witnessed ‘Special Induction Address’ by Rajiv Memani, Member BoG-IIM Sirmaur and Chairman and CEO of E&Y India.

Rajiv Memani encouraged the students to follow their individual goals and professional journey and suggested gain on technological skills, positive outlook, learn ability and the entrepreneurial mindset. He elaborated in detail upon the advantageous positioning and the future that India commands as a nation amongst the global economies.

Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director, IIM Sirmaur presided over the sessions. In her address, Professor Rohmetra emphasised on the need to look beyond the outcome of an action, with sense of contributions. While speaking on the occasion, Professor Rohmetra reiterated that the happiness from doing a task is important and whatever we do we must integrate it with our happiness.

Earlier, Dr Pradipta Patra, Chairperson Programmes at IIM Sirmaur presented the welcome note during the sessions.

Looking at the turbulence caused by Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the mental health of people, the Institute also organized a “Stress Management” session by acclaimed clinical psychologist Dr Aruna Broota, for the benefit of the students. The participants were immensely benefitted in the induction phase, via sessions from top corporate professionals like Nishant Saxena, CEO- International Markets (Cipla).

The Induction programme also consists of special sessions by renowned academicians from the field of Tourism and Hospitality.

Dr Sanjay Nadkarni, Director of Innovation and Research, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, Dubaialso interacted with the MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) students.

The three-day induction programme will witness more interactive sessions from top corporate professionals and renowned academicians from India and abroad. There will be sessions on Case Study Method of Instruction to be delivered by Prof Abhinandan Jain and Prof Mukund Dixit, both retired faculty members of IIM Ahmedabad.