Dr Jitendra compliments DoPT for over 65% saving in departmental expenditure

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 16: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today complimented Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for bringing about over 65 percent saving in departmental expenditure during April-June quarter of 2021 in comparison to the same quarter in 2020, which is well above 20% wasteful reduction stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

Savings incurred under four Heads which are as follows: foreign travel (100%), domestic travel (60.20%), Administrative Expenses (85.84%) and Publication (79.16%).

In a comprehensive review meeting of the Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, ahead of Parliament Session beginning on Monday, Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the role of DoPT for reducing wasteful expenditure. He said, this is quite significant as all ministries have been directed by the Ministry of Finance to reduce wasteful expenditure on travel, food and conferences by 20 percent.

Similarly, in pursuance of directions given by Prime Minister to increase efficiency in decision making in Government, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the progress achieved in Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions. He emphasized that a timely review of channel of submission should be undertaken to ensure prompt disposal of office files by reducing the file journey to just four layers, adoptiing e-Office version 7.0, digitalization of central registration unit for circulation of electronic receipts and operationalization of desk officer system.

In the fight against COVID, Dr Jitendra Singh said, DoPT being nodal department for personnel management in respect of Central Government, suitable instructions were issued from time to time to minimise spread during 1st and 2nd wave of Pandemic. He said, measures like exemption from biometric attendance, regulating attendance in offices, making use of AAROGYA SETU app mandatory on compatible mobile phones, extension of time limits for submission of APAR and training of frontline workers on iGoT played important role in tackling spread of COVID-19.

Union Secretary Personnel, Khandekar and other senior officers of the Ministry offered their inputs during the meeting.