AC delegates powers to grant technical sanctions to Chief Engineers working on deputation to identified Organizations in J&K

JAMMU, MAY 05: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Public Works (R&B) Department to delegate the authority to provide technical sanctions to projects among various senior engineers posted in sister agencies of Public Works (R&B) Department on deputation basis.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

Currently, the power to grant technical sanctions for various projects vests entirely with the officers and engineers posted in the Public Works (R&B) Department, which exponentially increases the work load in the Department and consequently leads to avoidable delays in project execution. Accord of Technical Sanction involves careful analysis of specifications, cost estimates as well as feasibility studies.

With the delegation of powers to the engineers on deputation to other departments, each Department will now be able to grant timely sanction to projects for their expeditious commencement and completion.

Pertinently, the GFR 2017 provides that no works are to be commenced or liability incurred without obtaining proper Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction by competent authority.