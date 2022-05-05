AC approves Jammu and Kashmir Road Classification & Road Gazette-2022

JAMMU, MAY 5: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Road Classification & Road Gazette- 2022.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Jammu and Kashmir Road Classification & Road Gazette-2022 will guide the effective management of road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir through a systematic documentation of roads.

The Road Gazette will serve as an inventory of all roads in the Union Territory besides serving the Department in prioritization of up-gradation works and planning future infrastructure. The Road Gazette will guide the Department in achieving its endeavor to bring uniformity, transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Department.

Earlier, the Department has introduced J&K PWD Engineering Manual 2021 last year and more recently Bridge and Macadamization Manuals to provide standard guidelines for framing proposals, estimation, standardization of bidding documents and ensuring quality control in works, in accordance with the latest practices in the field.