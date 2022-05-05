Jammu reports 7 new covid-19 cases, none in Kashmir

JAMMU, May 5 : Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and all of them were from its winter capital, officials said on Thursday.

These cases take the overall tally to 454079—166358 in Jammu and 287721 in Kashmir, they said.

There was also no death due to the pathogen reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4751 persons have succumbed to the virus—2328 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, five Covid-19 patients recovered, three from Jammu division and two from the Valley, during the time. So far 449268 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 60— 33 in Jammu and 27 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 14210 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (AGENCIES)