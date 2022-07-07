AC approves transfer of land for various public purposes

SRINAGAR, JULY 7: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 36 Kanal 14 Marla situated at village Kulangam Bagh, Tehsil Handwara, District Kupwara in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for construction of Transit Accommodation (1BHK) for Kashmiri Migrant Government Employees under the PM Development package.

Pertinently, in the year 2008, Government of India provided a package offering 3000 government jobs to Kashmiri Migrants with an additional approval of 3000 government jobs in the year 2015.

The proposed project will provide housing facilities to these Kashmiri Migrant Employees and will effectively help in strengthening the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants to the Kashmir Valley aimed at restoring inclusiveness in the Kashmiri society that existed prior to 1990.

Moreover, approval was also given to the transfer of land measuring 35 Kanal situated in village Chowadi, Tehsil Bahu, District Jammu in favour of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for construction of residential accommodation for their employees.

The project will strengthen the functioning of counter-intelligence agency thereby boosting internal security. The land will be transferred on payment of transfer value of Rs. 24.50 crores, as per stamp duty for the year 2022 in terms of rule 310 of GFR-2017.