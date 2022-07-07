J&K reports 118 fresh positive cases, 450284 recovered

SRINAGAR, JULY 7: The Government today informed that 118 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 67from Jammu division and 51 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 455706.

Moreover, 94 moreCOVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 57fromJammu division and 37from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 8,222 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,33,70,482.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 455706positive cases, 665are Active Positive (439in Jammu Division and 226in Kashmir Division), 450284 have recovered and 4757 have died; 2332 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25841497 test results available, 455706 samples have tested positive and 25385791 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 11,144 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6595999 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 242 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 665in isolation and 338 in home surveillance. Besides, 6589997 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 50 cases, Srinagar reported 36 cases, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Kathua, Kishtwar and Baramulla reported 02 cases each, Rajouri reported 04 cases, Ramban reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 11 cases, Samba, Anantnag and Bandipora reported 01 case each while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

