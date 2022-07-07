Police arrests hybrid terrorist in J&K’s Awantipora

SRINAGAR, July 7: Police in Awantipora arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr and recovered arms & ammunition from his possession.

On a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Beigund, Awantipora, Police alongwith Army (42RR) & CRPF (130Bn) established a joint checkpoint in the said area. During checking, one hybrid terrorist identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray son of Abdul Rashid Parray resident of Kashwa Chitragam, Shopian, linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was arrested.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including a pistol & 4 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation has been initiated. (Agencies)