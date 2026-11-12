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Absconder held after 2 yrs

Excelsior Correspondent DODA, Nov 11: Police here today apprehended an accused who was absconding for approximately two years and produced him before the Court. Cops from Police Post Karara, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Thathri, arrested Ashfaq Ahmad Malik,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:51 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Nov 11: Police here today apprehended an accused who was absconding for approximately two years and produced him before the Court.

Cops from Police Post Karara, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Thathri, arrested Ashfaq Ahmad Malik, resident of Goshti, Chiralla, District Doda, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Court of District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Doda.

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Following his apprehension and completion of the necessary legal formalities, he was produced before the Court in execution of the warrant.

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