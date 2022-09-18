About 8500 appear in entrance test for fresh admissions in JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: About 8500 candidates appeared in the Jammu University Entrance Test (JUET-2022), which was conducted today in a smooth and hassle-free manner across J&K.

The Entrance Test was conducted all over the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for which the Examination Centres were set up also at far-off stations like Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur etc for the convenience of the applicants.

JU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai along with a Special Flying Squad comprising Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Naresh Padha and other officials visited various Centres and supervised the conduct of JUET-2022. He had a word of praise for Sanjeev Mahajan, Controller of Examinations, who had made elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of JUET. He lauded the efforts of all the Principals/Overall In-charge of the JUET and University Observers and Deputy Registrar (Exam-Conduct), Dr Raj Kumar and Deputy Registrar (Academic Affairs), Dr Sumita Sharma for relentless service in the apt conduct of JUET.

The Answer Key of JUET-2022 shall be available on the JUET portal with effect from September 19, 2022 and applicants having any grievance regarding the answer key/question paper can lodge their complaint on the said portal after login into their account with effect from September 20-21, 2022 with genuine evidences.

The result of JUET-2022 shall be declared on October 1, 2022.