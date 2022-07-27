About 1200 years old sculpture found in Budgam

SRINAGAR, July 27: A 1200 year old sculpture of three headed Lord Vishnu with four arms having lotus on upper right hand was found in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

The sculpture dates back to 9th Century AD (about 1200 years old).

Police said Tuesday afternoon locals of village Gudsathoo Budgam informed Police that they have found some sculpture while digging the land. A Police party rushed to the spot and took the possession of sculpture.

Today the team of Archives, Archaeology and Museums was called for examination of the recovered sculpture who reported at the District Police Headquarters Budgam and after examining the sculpture thoroughly established that the recovered sculpture is of Lord Vishnu, a police spokesman said.

The sculpture is three headed and with four arms having lotus on upper right hand. The sculpture is a mixture of Gandhara and Mathura School of Art, he said.

A similarly sculpture was recovered from Khag area of Budgam and it was also examined by the team of Archives, Archaeology and Museums who established that the sculpture is the fragment of Punch Mukh.

“Both these sculptures were handed over to Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums Kashmir,” police said. (UNI)