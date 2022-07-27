Former Legislators, PRI representatives call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Former legislators, political leaders and delegations of PRI representatives today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

Former Legislator, Devender Singh Rana met the Lt Governor and projected the issues pertaining to Dogri Satellite Channel, employment opportunities for educated youth, regularization of casual employees and daily wagers, pending payments of artists of Academy for Art, Culture and Languages, exemption of Toll at Ban Toll Plaza for locals residing within 20 kms etc.

Sham Lal Sharma, former minister also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about channelization of River Chenab on the pattern of River Jhelum, early completion of bridge over Indri Patan, Degree College in Sub-Division Chowki Choura, speedy construction of Mini Secretariat at Akhnoor.

Similarly, former legislator Ranbir Singh Pathania, accompanied by DDC members from district Udhampur expressed gratitude to LG-led UT administration for initiating revolutionary administrative reforms.

He drew attention of the Lt Governor towards the issues of Udhampur district pertaining to the constitution of Udhampur Development Authority, master plan for Surinsar Mansar Development Authority, building complex for Government Medical College, Udhampur, road connectivity etc.

A delegation of PRI representatives including DDC members and BDC Chairpersons led by former legislator Sh Pawan Gupta apprised the Lt Governor about important issues pertaining to Udhampur district, including water supply in town area, solid waste management, establishment of transport yard and warehouse, payment of works under MGNREGA.

Meanwhile, acclaimed Dogri Singer, Sonali Dogra along with Akash Dogra and Kabul Bukhari also called on the Lt Governor and informed about the activities being undertaken by Natya Roots Productions to bring awareness and inculcate love for art & culture.

A poster of Folk Studio, a programme of Natya Roots Productions for promoting folk music in the region was also unveiled.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegations observed that the UT Government is committed to the equitable development of all the regions and sections of the society.

He assured them that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and early redressal.

The Lt Governor further urged the public representatives to continue their sustained endeavours for promoting the welfare of people.