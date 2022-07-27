Sambit Patra urges people to hoist Tiranga, spread message of unity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: BJP national spokesperson, Dr. Sambit Patra urged all people to hoist Tiranga atop every house and every building across Jammu region. He asked the people to make the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a grand success and celebrate it like a festival by unfurling national flags.

Sambit Patra along with J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina was addressing a press conference at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, J&K BJP general secretaries, Vibodh and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal and J&K BJP incharge of “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme, Harinder Gupta.

Sambit Patra, said, “Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has been started by the Government, with only one aim in mind, that we all collectively raise our Tiranga atop our houses and spread the message of unity”.

He also said, “We held a meeting with the party workers in Kashmir yesterday and another meet in Jammu today, where I urged everyone again to show support to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.”

He said that initiated by the Union Government to fly the Tiranga atop 20 crore houses, this pious campaign belongs to every citizen of India and BJP fully devotes itself to this Tiranga campaign and urges all across the party lines to make this campaign a success with pride.

Talking about uttering of opposition leaders, he said, “There is no politics in this, the campaign is set up to help grow patriotism and love for our country. PM Modi has only moto ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. The Tiranga belongs to all and it’s our duty to come forward and make the campaign successful.”

While highlighting the important dates of the campaign, Patra stated, “From 9 to 11 August there will be an awareness campaign through the medium of television, hoardings and social media. From 11- 13 August via ‘Prabhat Pheri’ we will spread the awareness in the rural parts of the country and 13-15 August will be the days to unfurl the Tricolour over our houses.”