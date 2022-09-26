AAP volunteers stage protest against delayed transportation of apple crop from Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: For prolong delay in transportation of apple crop from Kashmir valley causing huge losses to apple traders and growers, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a protest demonstration outside Press Club Jammu accusing Jammu and Kashmir Government for failure to ensure timely transportation of crop.

The protest was led by senior leaders of Aam Aadmi Party including BR Kundal, OP Khajuria, Namrata Sharma, Jagdeep Singh along with volunteers who raised slogans against J&K LG Administration and Government of India for leaving apple traders on God’s mercy.

Addressing media persons during this protest, AAP leaders said that apple crop is back bone of J&K and especially of Kashmir’s economy and timely transportation of apple crop is prerequisite for attaining monetary benefits of apple crop as apple is a perishable item and gets rotten if not transported timely.

“Presently thousands of apple crop laden trucks are stranded due to closure of highway putting apple crop traders, growers and truckers in a state of distress.” the leaders said. They added that a huge quantity of apple crop is either getting damaged or is on the verge of damage due to delay in transportation of crop.

They accused J&K Government for doing nothing for public welfare except beating drums of publicity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed Government and making hollow slogans of development.

“Entire Jammu and Kashmir machinery is looking busy in managing affairs for upcoming visit of Home Minister Amit Shah and there is no one from Government side to pay concern towards plight of masses,” AAP leaders further said.

They also said that recently J&K Government and Traffic Police made some statements and claims of facilitating movement of truckers but things not seem much good on ground and thousands of trucks are still stranded.

The leaders further demanded an immediate assessment of apple crop loss and necessary aid for affected farmers instead of turning blind eye towards them.