JeM comdr killed; 2 civilians, soldier injured in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 26: A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad was killed and two civilians and a soldier were injured in an encounter in Batpora village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.

A police official said that militant commander of JeM identified as Abu Hurrairah was killed in an encounter tonight. He said that he was involved in planning in several militant attacks in Kashmir.

The official said that an AK-47 rifle and ammunition besides incriminating material was recovered from the encounter site.

He said that one soldier and two civilians were injured in the ongoing encounter. “All the three injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment”, the official said.

The operation in the village was launched after security forces received inputs about presence of militants.

As the security forces were searching the house where the militants were hiding they were fired upon by militants leading to injuries to three persons including two civilians and a soldier.

The security forces had information about presence of two militants in the village. The cordon around the village has been strengthened and operation is going on.