Hosabale to hold detailed deliberations on prevailing situation in J&K, Ladakh

*Reaching Jammu for 3 days visit on Oct 4

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Sept 26: To take the stock of prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories and to have account of functioning of Sangh and its sister organizations in the two UTs, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkarivah (general secretary), Dattatreya Hosabale is arriving here on three days visit of Jammu on October 4.

According to sources, the RSS general secretary which is second in chief of the Sangh in its hierarchy will address a Vijay Dashmi function of RSS in the lawns of at historic Ved Mandir, Ambphalla here on October 5 morning in connection with observance of 97th Foundation Day of RSS.

In 1925 Vijay Dashmi Day, Sangh was founded by Dr K B Hedgewar in Nagpur, Maharashtra and since then the day is observed by Sangh all over country as its foundation day.

Sources said the RSS cadres all over Jammu province will participate in the programme and full dress parade during the function. Later Dattatreya Hosabale will address the Sangh activists and unfold the various future programmes of the organization aimed at strengthening national unity and integrity.

Sources said during his three -days visit, the Sangh Sarkarivah will discuss the prevailing political situation in the UTs especially after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A as no top Sangh functionary could visit J&K during last two years of COVID pandemic except a short visit of Hosabale in August this year to participate in PoJK refugees rally along with Defence Minster, Rajnath Singh.

On reaching here in the morning of October 4, the RSS national general secretary will hold a meeting with the Pracharks of Sangh from Ladakh and take a feedback from them on prevailing political situation in the UT especially after grant of UT status to Himalayan region, sources said, adding all the three Pracharks of Sangh deployed in the region and one senior functionary of the organization working there has been asked to reach Jammu by October 2 positively to ensure their participation in the meeting with Sarkarivah on October 4.

Sources said the meeting of Pracharks from Ladakh will be of significance in view of the simmering resentment in the region by Leh Apex Body (LAB) demanding Statehood and benefits to the region under Sixth Schedule of Indian Constitution. The issue will figure during the meeting of Hosabale with Pracharks from Ladakh region, sources added.

They said that RSS considers Ladakh region strategically an important area and it has always supported the empowerment of the region as well as welfare of its people and infrastructure building there to make this hilly and backward region self reliant. Sources said organising of Sindu darshan in Leh in nineties was the brainchild of Sangh to boost the economy of the region and bring it more closure to rest of country.

Sources said that detailed deliberations will be held with Pracharks from the region to assuage the feelings of the people of the region.

Sources said on October 5, the Sangh leader after addressing the Vijay Dashmi function at Ved Mandir in the morning will hold a meeting with Pracharks and Sangh activists of Kashmir at Ved Mandir in the evening. The issues of displaced Pandits from Valley will be threadbare discussed with them during the meeting and a complete feedback will be sought during the deliberations, sources added.

Sources said that Sangh is attaching most importance to rehabilitation of Pandits in Valley and it has even issued directives to its all Pracharks from Kashmir to hold meetings regarding Kashmir affairs within Valley with the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community twice in a month henceforth. They have been asked that all programmes and policies regarding Kashmir in future be decided on the soil of Kashmir, sources added.

Sources said on October 6, Hosabale will hold meetings with RSS Pracharks from Jammu region, functionaries and Pracharks of sister organizations of Sangh including VHP, Bajrang Dal, Sewa Bharti, Vidya Bharti, BJP leaders, Sanaskara Bharti etc. During the meeting besides taking feedback, the future planning of the Sangh as well as issues confronted to two UTs will be discussed.

The Kshatriya Pracharak of Sangh of North India, Banvir Singh and Prant Pracharak, J&K and Ladakh UTs Rupesh Ji, Prant Pracharak, Mukesh Ji and Dr Gautam Mengi Prant Sanghchalak will be present in all the meetings, sources added.