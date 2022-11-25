AAP protests against ‘denial’ of democratic Govt in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a protest outside Nirvachan Bhawan Jammu against the continuance of proxy rule in J&K and denial of democratic Govt in the erstwhile State for the last four years.

The protestors, led by Harsh Dev Singh- former Minister and Chairman AAP J&K State Co-ordination Committee, held the BJP-ECI nexus responsible for delaying and denying elections in J&K.

Alleging subversion of democracy and denial of popular Govt in J&K, Harsh Dev Singh said that BJP led Govt was inventing one excuse after the other to deny democratic rights to the people of erstwhile State and to continue its proxy rule through backdoor. He said the Govt in the UT seemed to have been outsourced to bureaucrats mostly from outside the State, having hardly any connection with the general masses who were suffering for even the basic amenities.

“The silence of GoI and ECI over J&K while announcing elections for HP and Gujarat, amply revealed the intentions of the Centre which seemed hell bent to continue its indirect rule in J&K through these bureaucrats,” he said, adding that with the political process having been rendered defunct in the new UT, political parties discredited and discouraged and opposition parties suppressed, the democracy had been reduced to a farce in J&K which had eventually given rise to present tensions in the valley and elsewhere in J&K.

Maintaining that legitimate, elected Govt alone could deal with obsequious challenges posed by the rogue nation, Singh questioned the rationale behind repeated postponement of Assembly elections in J&K.

Strongly condemning the escalation in militancy related activists, he called upon the Centre to initiate political process in J&K and ensure restoration of popular rule in the erstwhile State at the earliest. “Rather than suppressing the main-stream political parties, these should be encouraged and taken into confidence for restoration of normalcy in the UT. Remember, the proxy rule through outside bureaucrats is not the solution to the woes afflicting J&K,” he added.

AAP leader Yash Paul Kundal also addressed the gathering and asserted that a people’s Govt alone could fulfill the aspirations of the general masses.

Prominent among those, who spoke on the occasion, included Mehraj-ul-Malik, Gagan Pratap, Parshotam Parihar, Rampaul Sharma, Amit Kapoor, Capt (rtd) Sultan Singh and others.