GMC-J Principal calls for equal opportunities to females

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: In order to create awareness about gender equality & the need to put an end to all forms of violence & discrimination with women, the Internatiinal day of elimination of violence was observed at GMC,Jammu.

Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma while speaking on the occassion said that the world should be a place of equal opportunities to females and in a civilised world there is no place for violence against women.

She urged everyone to work for creating an environment both within & outside the homes where there is no place for violence & discrimination against females.She further said that it is the responsibility of everyone to work for creating a world of equal opportunities and educational institutions have a great role in it.

Dr Navneet Kaur, founder Chairperson of ‘SUPPORT’, National Chairperson of National Human Rights Social Justice Council of India, who is also the Executive Member of Gender Harrasment Committee of GMC and many Government organisations said that the theme for this year is “UNITE! Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls!” . She stressed on safer environments for women and girls at home and at work place .

Dr Meena Sidhu HoD Blood Bank GMC & Chairperson Gender Harrasment Committee also addressed the audience with her positive talk on how we can eliminate violence against women and girls and how we can have an equal world for women.

Dr Sunil Sachdev, HoD Physiology addressed the students to have a positive approach and how men & boys can contribute to this social change with an understanding behaviour .

Dr Navneet Kaur, Chairperson Gender Harrasment Committee honoured the Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Kailash Thakur, Dr Sunil Sachdev and other members of the Gender Harrasment Committee.Faculty Members & Students participated in the event.