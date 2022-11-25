JU Alumni Association holds 1st AGM, declares election results

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: University of Jammu Alumni Association (UJAA) organized its 1st Annual General Body Meeting on the campus, during which election results were announced.

Prof Alka Sharma, Dr Arun Arora, Dr Vikram Gulati were elected as Executive Members who joined along with the nominated members Indu Kanwal Chib, Ajay Wali and Manohar Lal. Dr Sanjeev Rana was elected as Vice-President, Dr Shallu Sharma as Joint-Secretary and Aman Talla as Publicity Secretary. Prof Pankaj Srivastava, President, JUTA and Prof Vinay Chauhan, Dean Student Placements are the ex-officio members of UJAA.

Prof K S Charak acted as the Presiding officer and conducted the process of elections while Dr Harish Chander & Dr Pritam Singh acted as the Returning Officer.

Patron UJAA and Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Umesh Rai was chief guest during the meeting. In his address, he said that the association should be proactive and involve alumni in program based certificate and diploma courses. He was of the view that alumni can transform any institution and University of Jammu has a long way to move in this direction.

Prof Prakash Antahal, President UJAA, while sharing the genesis and growth of UJAA, said that the association is now registered society under Societies Registration Act, 1860. He further said that despite being a young association it has been able to create diverse linkages, make its presence felt through social media, engage with international alumni and expand the member base.

Dr Anil Gupta, Secretary, UJAA presented the annual report and shared that the association has grown to over 200 Life Members and has also initiated the Global Mentoring Program with the International Alumni of the University. He further shared that through the Departmental Faculty Coordinators, various departmental level alumni engagement activities are being regularly organized.

Dr Garima Gupta, Treasurer, UJAA presented the audited financial report for FY 21-22. Dr Suvidha Khanna, Life Member & Faculty Coordinator (UJAA) conducted proceedings of the function. The meeting was coordinated by Dr A R Manhas, Dr Hema Gandotra, Dr Jasbir Singh, Dr Bindu Sangra, Mansi Mantoo (Nodal Officer, UJAA), Capt S R Dubey, Sumit Sharma, Ifra Kak, Balwant Slathia, Kulbhushan Thakur, Yash Paul, Sunny Singh Rajput, Pooja Saproo, Iqbal Kour and Naresh Dhingra.