Physics Deptt of NIT Srinagar signs MoU with GLA University

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 25: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar’s Physics Department on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with GLA University, Mathura Uttar Pradesh (UP) to develop academic, collaborative research and promote mutual understanding between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by In-charge-Director, NIT Srinagar, Prof M F Wani, Institute’s Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Prof Ashok Kumar Singh, Registrar GLA University and Prof Dilip Kumar Sharma, Dean International Relations and Academic Collaboration, GLA University.

Head of Department (HoD) Physics, Dr M A Shah and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Dr P A Ganai from NIT Srinagar and Dr Dharamveer Singh (Asst Prof) from GLA University, Mathura are the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for the said MoU.

On the occasion, In-charge-Director and Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, Prof M F Wani said this MoU will boost the mutual coordination between the two institutions.

In his message, Director, NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal said it is indeed a matter of great pleasure as technological institutions are coming together to sign the historic MoU.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the goal of this MoU will be achieved within the given time frame. “We hope in future both NIT Srinagar and GLA University, Mathura will work together on more such projects,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dilip Kumar Sharma said: “We are aiming forward for the joint research projects and faculty exchange programs.”

HoD Physics, Dr MA Shah said the main objective of the MoUs is to support reciprocity in university extension activities of common interests. “It will include the exchange of technology, scientific publications, study programs, academic projects, course information, seminars, conferences, and any other data and information of common interest,” he said.

The scope of collaboration on academic and research activities in MoU includes exchange of faculty members and researchers with the objective of offering courses and realizing research projects in areas mutually agreed upon by both the institutions.

It will also include exchange of undergraduate and graduate students from the Department of Physics with the objective of enrolling them in Short Term Courses. It will support reciprocity in university extension activities (such as guest lecture, seminar, conference, workshop, etc ) of common interest.