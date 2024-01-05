AAP Nominates DCW Chief Swati Maliwal As Rajya Sabha MP, Renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

NEW DELHI, Jan 5: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday nominated Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal as its Rajya Sabha MP and renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for the second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

The nominations were announced by the party’s political affairs committee (PAC), chaired by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members,” the party said.

The committee decided to endorse two existing members for re-nomination, whereas Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana, it said.

Sushil Kumar Gupta’s tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha will end later this month.

“He has conveyed his aspiration to actively engage in the vibrant electoral landscape of Haryana, and we respect his decision to pursue this path,” a senior AAP leader said.

DCW chairperson Maliwal is also an active advocate for women’s rights and social issues. Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality.

In 2015, she was appointed as the chairperson of the DCW, where she has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment, and women’s safety in Delhi.

A court here has allowed Singh, who is in jail in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the AAP leader, who submitted that his present term as a member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer has issued a notice on January 2 for the conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9.

The application sought a direction to the Tihar Jail Superintendent to allow Singh to sign the documents. (Agencies)