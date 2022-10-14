AAP expresses concern over hike in power tariff in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Aam Aadmi Party today expressed its strong concern over hike in power tariff approved by Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC).

In a press statement issued by State spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party, Dr Nawab Nasir, he said that Jammu and Kashmir is an electricity rich region having vast potential of electricity production of hydel generation nature and need of the hour is to have a proper management for tapping this potential.

“J&K is rich in terms of electricity generation to such an extent that there should not be any problem in electricity transmission in the region but things are contrary due to poor management of successive Governments,” he said.

AAP spokesperson added that the poor state of affairs in terms of power sector in Jammu and Kashmir are to such an extent that unscheduled curtailment is biggest nuisance following by low voltage, voltage fluctuations whereas many areas in Jammu and Kashmir have recently been electrified and no one can rule out that some localities could still be there which are yet to be electrified.

Dr Nasir, while hitting hard on Jammu and Kashmir Government and Bhartiya Janta Party, said that amid rising inflation and other challenges being faced, people in Jammu and Kashmir have been given another blow on their face with hike in power tariff which is completely an unacceptable ruling.

“On one hand Aam Aadmi Party is providing major relief to people with free electricity units of specific number giving them a major sigh of relief but on the other hand Jammu and Kashmir LG Administration and BJP is further burdening the people with hike in tariff,” he said demanding Government to roll back this decision and to pay concern towards improvement in power sector instead of burdening people with hike in tariff.