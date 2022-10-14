Union Minister inspects Paediatric Hospital, ICCC, Bal Ashram, other facilities in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar today visited Srinagar district under third phase of Central Governments Public Outreach Programme and took on spot assessment of development scenario across the district.

During his visit, the Minister visited Paediatric Hospital Bemina, Integrated Command & Control Centre, HMT, Drug De-addiction cum Rehabilitation & Counselling Centre, SMHS and Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) Bemina.

At VMS Bemina, the Minister inspected various sections of the facility and took stock of the services being extended to the disability patients there. He also took first-hand appraisal of the facilities made available for the specialty abled children at the centre.

During the visit, the Minister inspected physio & occupational therapy centre, prosthetic orthopaedic department, various wards, fitness gym, CAM therapy units and other sections of the centre. The Minister also interacted with the patients/beneficiaries and took first hand appraisal from the concerned staff about the facilities being provided.

The Minister also took stock of the special school for differently abled children. He inspected class rooms, vocational center and other sections of school.

Interacting with the officers there, the Minister stressed on further strengthening the facilities at VMS for the betterment and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities. He assured the management the of centre that all possible support and assistance from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment will be provided to them on regular basis.

During his visit to 500 Bedded Paediatric Hospital Bemina, the Minister took stock of medical facilities being provided to public there.

The Union Minister took detailed round of hospital and inspected Casualty Emergency Ward, NICU ward, PICU ward and other sections of the hospital. He also interacted with the patients there and enquired from them about the facilities being provided at the institute.

The Union Minister also visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), HMT here and reviewed the functioning of the Centre. He interacted with the staff of centre and enquired from them about the various services being provided through the centre to the public.

The Union Minister later visited the Drug De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Counselling Centre, SMHS and took overall assessment of the centre. He interacted with the patients there and enquired from them about the care being provided at the centre.

Interacting with the management of centre on the occasion, the Minister delved upon them to provide all possible assistance to the victims of drug abuse so that they are brought back to normal routine life.

Later on, Dr. Virendra Kumar visited Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan centre, Shalimar and took stock of its functioning. He interacted with the students there and enquired from them about the facilities available at the centre.

The Minister on the occasion directed the officers to organise different types of extra curricular activities for the children as well as hold special classes for them with focus on Mathematics and Science subjects so that their inner capabilities are brought to fore.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Ajaz Assad, Principal GMC Srinagar Dr. Samia Rashid, senior officers of the district administration and other concerned officers also accompanied the Minister during the visit.