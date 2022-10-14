Jugal tours far flung areas of Chowki Choura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma along with DDC Suresh Sharma visited far flung villages of Laguma Panchayat Ghar, Jothal Balsaro and Khadi Kupri Panchayat Kanedi in Akhnoor Constituency and held various public meetings.

While addressing the gathering present on the occasion, Jugal Kishore said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on the agenda of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikaas” and to develop rural areas is its foremost priority. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched various public welfare schemes to uplift the poor class of the society. He said that many historic decisions have been taken which were pending since long.

The MP while appraising Centrally sponsored schemes among the masses said that BJP is committed to transform India by the way of development and by increasing its moralistic values. Jugal said that the country is witnessing a new environment of aspirations & development, and new innovations and strong steps taken by the Government will take J&K to new heights.

BJP district president Akhnoor Jagdish Bhagat, mandal president BD Sharma, senior BJP leaders— Parshotam Lal, Suresh Kumar Vikas, Rakesh Kumar, Panch Anil, Sunil, Ajay, Sarpanch Chuni Lal, Madan, Ravi Kumar, Asha Devi and many others were present on the occasion.