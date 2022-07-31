AAP accuses BJP of betraying Jammu lawyers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Aam Aadmi Party today accused Bhartiya Janta Party of betraying the lawyer fraternity of Jammu and pushing them to corner putting lawyers, litigants and entire judicial setup in trouble.

Announcing unconditional support to the ongoing agitation of Jammu lawyers who are demanding a single setup for all judicial wings and works, the legal unit of Aam Aadmi Party in J&K addressed a press conference, here today and accused the BJP of pushing Advocates to corner and not addressing their burning issues.

“Since long, the lawyers in Jammu are on agitation and demanding a single roof for all judicial works but no one in administrative setup and Government is bothering even to listen to their demand and grievance,” AAP leader said, adding that after 5 August, 2019, not even a single Consumer Court was functional in Jammu and Kashmir which clearly fuse the slogan `Jaago Grahak Jaago’ of Central Government.

They reminded that before 2019, the registration work was executed by judicial magistrates and everyone in society was having hope on the system. However, they added, after abrogation of Article 35-A, the work was transferred to Sub Registrar and Registrar offices which are now a hub of corruption and not only work is delayed for long making applicants to suffer but even most of the posts of Sub Registrars are vacant and officers posted on other posts are getting additional charges which is further affecting the public services delivery mechanism of entire system.

“BJP talks of judicial reforms in J&K and ground position is that CAT institution is at Wazarat Road in Jammu where there is not even parking space of two wheelers while situation in other courts is also not good where basic amenities are lacking and nothing is being done to improve availability of daily basic facilities for advocates and litigants,” AAP leaders said and assured that best facilities as made available in Delhi courts for lawyers and litigants will be provided in courts across Jammu and Kashmir if their party is voted to power.

“We provide medical cover to advocates and their families, high tech courts have been created in entire Delhi, we provide aid on subsidised rates to lawyers for creation of evening chambers and AAP Government also provides accidental insurance cover upto ten lakhs for accidental death of an advocate and these all reforms will be brought in J&K also,” they said.