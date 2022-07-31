Parameswaran for transforming districts from Aspirational to Inspirational

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 31: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), Parameswaran Iyer today paid visit to Baramulla district to get first hand appraisal of various development indicators and parameters identified under centrally sponsored “Aspirational Districts” programme besides reviewing implementation of other schemes in the district Baramulla and Kupwara.

The CEO was accompanied by Rakesh Ranjan, Managing Director, Aspirational District Programme (Govt of India), Raghav Langer, Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department J&K , who is also the Prabhari Officer for Aspirational District Baramulla.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir; Managing Director Atal Innovation Mission, Chintan Vishno; Principal GMC Baramulla, Prof. Dr Ruby Reshi; ADDC Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf; ADC, Zahoor Ahmad Raina; JDP Baramulla M.Yosuf Rather; JDP Kupwara Ab Majeed besides District and sectoral officers of Baramulla and Kupwara were present on the occasion.

At the outset, the DC Baramulla presented a welcome note to the CEO. She presented a district profile and briefed the chair through Power Point Presentation the progress achieved under the parameters under Aspirational District Programme.

While assessing performance of different departments, the CEO NITI Aayog expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved so far and further issued instructions to DC to monitor all the developmental works and accomplish the pending task in a time bound manner. He also congratulated District Administration Baramulla for achieving milestones under Aspirational District Programme.

On the occasion, Institutional deliveries, working of Health and wellness centers under Health and Nutrition besides Education, Agriculture, Jal Jeevan Mission and other sectors were thoroughly discussed.

While briefing regarding achievements made under Health sector, the DC Baramulla said that 54 health institutions are to be converted into Health and Wellness centers for which proposal has been submitted under National Health Mission besides 18 PHC’s to be brought under IPHC standards for which demand has been projected under NHM/ NITI AYOG.

After reviewing the progress of all the departments, the CEO laid emphasis on departments to work in a close coordination and synergy to remove all impediments in a time bound manner so that the progress and development is not hampered.

He exhorted upon all the officers of concerned departments to ensure cent percent saturation in all the parameters so that the district is brought towards Inspirational district.

On the occasion, the CEO e-Inagurated New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Zahanpora Baramulla, Honey Processing Machine and Teacher Informatics Centre Baramulla.

Meanwhile, DC Kupwara also presented brief profile of Kupwara district besides appraised the chair regarding the achievements and progress made under the parameters under Aspirational District Programme. He also appraised the chair regarding various issues in the district.

Later, the CEO also paid visit to Government Medical College Baramulla where he e-inaugurated CT Scan Machine installed at a cost of Rs. 7 Crores and was dedicated to the public. He also took a detailed inspection of the functioning of the the health institute.

He also visited local High Density Orchards and interacted with the farmers. He urged them to adopt latest and scientific methodologies in their fields, adding that such interventions have the ability to leverage productivity.