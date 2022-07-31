Be part of J&K’s growth story: Rana to Diaspora

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, July 31: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today made a passionate appeal to J&K Diaspora to participate and play a proactive role in the growth story of Jammu and Kashmir, saying such an effort will be in consonance with the great philosophy ‘ Strengthen the Roots’.

“It is heartening to see those away from their native places in pursuit of careers and other avocations for decades remembering their origin and contributing in whatever manner they can”, Rana said while inaugurating a venture set up by a son of the soil Suneet Kumar, who has remained HR head of a multinational corporate house for 18 years.

Rana said the establishment of the venture does not matter for the materialistic aspect of it but the spirit behind creating this facility is invaluable and worth emulation. This speaks of the instinct they retain for the welfare and wellbeing of the communities they belong to. The intent behind giving back to their places of birth shows their love and compassion for their fellow beings. This should be reciprocated by taking full advantage of the facility created, he said, adding that such an initiative will lay lasting impact on the young minds, who will nurture a community spirit that is imperative for harmonious growth of the society.

Referring to expansion of education in the recent years, Rana said Jammu and Kashmir has become a knowledge hub with the impetus being given to establishment of IITs and Medical Colleges almost at doorsteps as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, He said the Nagrota Assembly Constituency is now a proud academic destination that is bound to motivate the youth to dream high and achieve the academic excellence. In such an academic atmosphere, setting up of a library is symbolic in the sense to bring home the point that education is the only recourse for human resources development. He said Nagrota Constituency will not lag behind in the country’s march towards academic transformation.

He urged the youngsters to take their time from formal education, sports and extra-curricular activities and develop passion for books and reading rather than remaining exclusively dependent upon internet. Reading books is a wonderful experience and the libraries play pivotal role in providing a congenial and healthy atmosphere to readers, especially the students, not only in attaining knowledge of the great and visionary writers by jotting down relevant notes for their assignments but also to exchange views with fellow readers on different aspects of their knowledge.

“I am sure the Nagrota Library will emerge as a meeting point for the budding intellectuals and professionals of the area, who will seize opportunities in exchanging ideas that will in turn sharpen their knowledge”, he said, and expressed his gratitude to Mr Suneet Kumar for his sense of belonging with his native place and love for its inhabitants. He congratulated the locals for having the facility, a symbol for learning and hoped that the management will have special dispensation for the poor and needy students.