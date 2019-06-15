A study of conifer forests

Avinash Aima

Forest vegetation represents a wide array of the community types due to the availability of scores of niches. It offers a complex structural organization which need to be analyzed and evaluated for an indepth understanding of their functional dynami. Forests , besides acting as natural biological filters for Carbon dioxide , are also essential for soil conservation, water security, meeting the needs of local population for timber , firewood , fodder and other forest produce. In Kashmir valley some studies pertaining to the floristics , phytosociology and productivity of forest communities have been initiated through the works of various researchers.

Though classified as temperate conifer forests, the once rich and luxuriant forest cover of the state is fast dwindling because of mismanagement and the local biotic influences. An indepth study of the temperate conifer forests of Verinag catchment area has been made by the author along the various forest sites with respect to sociology and biomass production from protected , unprotected and degraded forest sites with an objective that the comparative analysis can help in providing a base by projecting the current state of art for undertaking the reclamation and revegetation works in the area. The catchment is situated along the South Eastern border of the Pir Panjal range at a distance of 80 kms from Srinagar and is famous for the Veth Vathur and Verinag springs (source of river Jhelum) and the Banihal National Highway. The study area lies on the latitude 30-32 North and 74-28 to 74-55 East longitude in the Kashmir province of J&K state. The area harbours a number of villages like Batagund, Omuwah , Verinag , Mandah, Badar, Moona , Hoadan and Nars like Bi-Nar, Omuwah Nar, Manz Nar, average altitude between 1750 M(Verinag) and 2650 M(Banihal peak). It is drained by a number of seasonal and perennial streams and brooks which ultimately merge with the spring waters to form the river Jehlum , the main river of Kashmir valley. The entire terrain is composed of flat topped to rugged mountain spurs, interspersed by Nars, gorges and the alpine margs. The mountainous terrain in the Verinag catchment is covered by open to closed conifer forests defined under moist temperate conifer forests. The vegetation reveals a distinct altitudinal, horizontal and exposural stratification with an overstorey of trees followed by a shrub understorey and the herbaceous ground strata. Periodic surveys by the author in the area enabled collection of 252 floristic elements representing a wide array of 58 families from amongst the phanerogams and cryptogams. The tree stratum is formed of an admixture of both soft and hard wooded deciduous/ coniferous elements representing 13 families spread over 15 genera and including 16 species. The shrubs in the understorey include members from 13 different families (mostly dicots) encompassing 18 genera and 23 species. The herb stratum involving both annual and perennial species represent 37 families 132 genera and 217 species from both the monocots and dicots. The vegetation of the catchment shows a distinct altitudinal zonation differentiable as deciduous , coniferous , sub-alpine and alpine zones.

The Pir Panjal range extending from East to West, separating Kashmir from Jammu province, once abounded in thick forests and alpine margs. Over the recent years unprecedented increase in population, developmental activities and tourist trade have made dents into these forests, reducing the total cover and status of the vegetation.

In the Verinag catchment area of this range the total impact has been more severe , compounded by the transport and constructional activities because of National Highway that passes through the tract. The Banihal pass above the catchment has served since olden times as a link road for thousands of cattle and nomads that migrate annually into the valley from the plains during summer and return in autumn.These cattle have been continuously browsing on the herbage available in the area.Consequently these diverse biotic activities have left their impact in the area, evident through the loss of the original forest cover, mass denudation with degraded erodable soils. This massive destruction has thus offset the ecological balance in the area , as such hampering the land reclamation activities and reducing the regeneration potential of the vegetation. A general degradation is observed under the impact of human and cattle stresses. At sites, which are fenced and not exposed to grazing, lopping or other biotic interferences, there are about 72 plant species which are restricted to these sites only. In areas which are exposed to various biotic disturbances only 20 species occur as exclusives, being restricted to these sites only. Along the xeric and open degraded sites, 38 plant species occur with a restricted distribution range.

It goes without saying that besides enhancing the picturesqueness, forests help the major sectors of the state economy like tourism, horticulture and agriculture. It is also a fact that people living in forest fringes are economically weak and dependent on forests for their daily needs. It becomes duty of the concerned agencies to seek maximum participation of the people in protection and management of the forest cover by involving them in massive plantation drives on denuded forests. Verinag catchment area, like other places, has great diversity of rare herbs and life saving medicinal plants in its forests. Let us resolve to conserve the rich hehitage bestowed by the nature and prevent further damage to this invaluable forest resource due to biotic interference that is threatening to result in habitat change, biodiversity loss and aridity at many places.

