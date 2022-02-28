Police inspector shot in Srinagar, injured

Srinagar, Feb 28: A J&K Police Inspector was shot and injured by terrorists in Srinagar city on Monday, police said.

Police said terrorists fired at Inspector Sheikh Firdous, posted with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, in Dhobi Mohalla locality of Batmaloo area in Srinagar, outside the local mosque.

Doctors at the S.M.H.S hospital in Srinagar, where the injured police officer was shifted, said he has suffered a bullet injury in the neck.

Security forces have surrounded the area for searches. (Agencies)