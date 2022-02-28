J&K reports 42 new positive cases, 447567 recovered, 2,15,06,765 Covid doses administered so far

JAMMU, Feb 28: The Government today informed that 42 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 22 from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452997.

Moreover,148 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 51from Jammu Division and97 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 6805doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,15,06,765.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 452997 positive cases, 682are Active Positive (421in Jammu Division and 261in Kashmir Division), 447567 have recovered and 4748 have died; 2325 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 23274568 test results available, 452997 samples have tested positive and 22821571 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 45,378 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6115016 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 30132 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 682 in isolation and 459652 in home surveillance. Besides, 5619802 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 06 cases, Baramulla reported 06cases, Kupwara reported 02cases, Budgam reported 03cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Anantnag reported no cases, Bandipora reported 01case,Kulgam reported 02 while as Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 11 cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported no cases, Kathua reported 02 cases, Samba reported no cases, Kishtwar reported no cases, Poonch reported 03 cases, Ramban reported 01case while as Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 24(0.49%) are occupied.

