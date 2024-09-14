A new record for national anthem

An epic version of the Indian National Anthem conceptualized by Grammy winner Ricky Kej with Kolkata-based cultural activist Sundeep Bhutoria as the associate producer has set a new landmark by entering the Guinness Book of World Records as the “Largest Singing Lesson”. Supriyo Hazra reports

There are multiple ways to sing the National Anthem- from the one immortalized by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar to the modern version by musical wizard AR Rahman. But when a choir of nearly 14,000 tribal children from Odisha perform together it sets another record. This happened at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar recently. The performance made it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest singing lesson.

The video of the tribal choir also features living musical legends and performers of India and beyond – Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Rahul Sharma, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Sheik & Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, Giridhar Udupa and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of UK.

“This project is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together. It is a celebration of our diverse heritage and a tribute to the spirit of Bharat. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together,” said Ricky Kej, who conceptualised it.

According to Sundeep Bhutoria, the Trustee of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, who has been promoting India’s cultural heritage globally, “this project is a true celebration of India’s unity in diversity and marks a significant achievement in the realm of musical collaboration and cultural representation.”

“The collaboration of such legendary artists with thousands of children from Odisha sends a powerful message to the world about the strength of our cultural heritage. It has been an honour to be part of this historic moment,” said Bhutoria, the associate producer of the song.

The 14,000 children created a human map of India and formed the word ‘Bharat’ in Hindi and English, a powerful visual representation of India’s rich cultural heritage and the boundless potential of its youth. This version of the National Anthem has been released across platforms by Universal Music India.

Ricky Kej, the celebrated Indian musician, thus once again raised the bar for musical excellence by creating a historic rendition of the National Anthem, following his remarkable achievement in 2023, where he conducted the largest-ever symphony orchestra (100-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, UK) to perform the Indian National Anthem at Abbey Road Studios, London.

The recording, released around India’s Independence Day, across all streaming platforms, is more than just a musical achievement; it is a symbol of the unity and diversity that defines the nation, said Bhutoria.

Overall, this epic rendition of the national anthem not only signifies a technical achievement in the world of music but also represents a heartfelt homage to the cultural identity of India. It stands as a testament to the unifying power of music, transcending geographical and social boundaries.