A day after Parl nod, FD approves 100 pc Revenue, Capex budget

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: The Finance Department today approved 100 percent Revenue and Capex (Capital Expenditure) budget including District Capex out of Revised Estimates of 2021-22 which were approved by the Parliament on March 25.

An order to this effect was issued today with just five days left for completion of the financial year of 2021-22.

Jammu and Kashmir budget was approved by Lok Sabha on March 14 and Rajya Sabha on March 23 while final approval of the Parliament to Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Act 2022 No. 4 of 2022 was given on March 25 for the financial year of 2021-22.

The budget of Rs 1,12,950 crore for next Financial Year of 2022-23 has been approved for Jammu and Kashmir by the Parliament which was yesterday described by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as “futuristic and growth oriented”.

An order issued today by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo accorded sanction to authorization of 100 percent Revenue and Capex budget including District Capex out of Revised Estimates 2021-22 through Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS) within the appropriation approved by the Parliament.

Released under nine heads will be made on case-to-case basis. The heads include Purchase of Vehicles, Leave Travel Concession, Furniture and Furnishings, Interest, Purchase of Power, Cost Price of Food grain, Refunds, Suspended Debit and Disaster Response Fund.

“The utilization of authorized Revenue and Capex Budget shall be subject to conditions as already issued by the Government.

Further, the authorization of Revised Estimates 2021-22 shall also be subject to the expenditure management restrictions, economy/austerity measures and rationalization of expenditure imposed earlier except in respect of detailed heads/components for which the relaxation stands conveyed by the Finance Department from time to time, the Finance Department order read.