Much-awaited ‘The Cool New Toyota Glanza’ unveiled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Shree Toyota today launched the most exciting and much-awaited offering in the hatchback segment “The Cool New Glanza”.

Toyota’s most affordable offering in India priced at Rs 6.39 lakh, the Cool New Toyota Glanza wins customers with additional affordable variants, advanced features, dynamic look, sporty design and low cost of maintenance, making it a perfect value proposition in the segment.

The highly anticipated hatchback was launched at an event held today at Shree Toyota here in the presence of Davinder Kumar Batra, Managing Director Batra Group, Bhisham Batra, Director Batra Group, Sahil Gupta, GM Shree Toyota, and other members of Shree Toyota Team. Shree Toyota is the authorized dealer for Toyota in Jammu and Ladakh regions.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhisham Batra said, “The New Glanza comes with major interior changes – a 360 degree view camera, Heads up Display, Smart Watch Connectivity and a 9-inch floating screen. It also comes with 6 airbags and other safety features. I am sure it will be a huge hit among the youth.”

A cool integration of advanced technology and Toyota signature front fascia, exclusively designed by Toyota engineers, the Cool New Glanza boasts of an advanced connected feature, the Toyota i-Connect– one app with one stop solution of connected features, services & value-added services developed to appeal to the modern & tech-savvy customers”.

The Cool New Glanza features a powerful yet fuel-efficient ‘K-Series Engine’ and comes with a Manual Transmission (MT) as well as an Automatic Transmission (AMT). The engine capacity of the new Glanza is 1197cc with power output of 66 KW (89 PS) to deliver a superior driving experience. The product will be introduced with two new affordable grades to the existing line-up – E (New), S (New), G, V. The Cool New Glanza comes with the most impressive set of advanced safety features that include 6 airbags, ABS with EB, VSC, ISOfix, a TECT body and Hill Hold Control.

The Cool New Glanza is bundled with the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometres and an option of extended warranty of upto 5 years/220,000 kilometres, to further enhance customer satisfaction. Convenience of periodic service in just 60 minutes via Express Maintenance, booking service appointment through just a few clicks and peace of mind through 24x 7 roadside assistance.