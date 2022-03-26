CEO Century Financial Dubai meets CCI team, discusses business prospects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: Son of the soil, Bal Krishan Rathore, CEO of Century Financial, a Dubai based financial consultancy firm visited Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu head office and discussed various possibilities and business prospects with CCI president Arun Gupta and other office bearers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bal Krishan is the man instrumental in bringing the 34-member business delegation to J&K aiming at showcasing the investment opportunities in J&K with a focus on entrepreneurship, and the tourism and hospitality sectors. Bal Krishan, born in the Doda region of J&K, had moved to the UAE in 1993 for a job and started working as a helper in a hotel in Dubai’s Deira neighbourhood.

On his visit to Chamber House Jammu, he was briefed by the CCI president about the activities undertaken by the apex body of traders and industrialists in Jammu. Being greatly influenced by the specific information on the activities taken by the CCI Jammu, he divulged the aim of his visit to J&K which largely was in connection with inviting investors to the UT to boost and synergies the local economy.

He said that the response given by the Government to the visiting delegation was extraordinary and surely things will take a pleasant turn in the coming times with opportunities knocking the doors of business class in UT of J&K. Before departing, the visiting CEO invited the CCI members to Dubai for attaining experience and exploring the business opportunities.

It is pertinent to mention that in January, at a special event in Dubai, Bal Krishan signed a memorandum of understanding with the UT administration announcing a $100 million investment in J&K. The MoU was signed on the heels of three other landmark agreements between the UT Government and UAE-based companies.