82nd CRPF Anniversary celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: 82nd CRPF Anniversary was celebrated in a grand manner at Group Centre Bantalab here.

Sham Chand, IG, CRPF, J&K Zone Jammu, who was chief guest on the occasion, paid tribute to all the martyrs of CRPF at the Martyr’s Memorial who made the supreme sacrifice while discharging their duties.

On this occasion, Bhanu Pratap Singh, DIG, GC CRPF Bantalab as well as other Gazetted station officers, Subordinate Officer and Jawans have also paid tribute to the martyrs.

The chief guest visited Quarter Guard and guard of honour was presented by the Ceremonial Guard.

During this occasion, the Gazetted Station Officers, Subordinate Officers and Jawans of all the station CRPF offices were also present.

In his address, IG CRPF told about the importance of the CRPF Anniversary and while giving information about the importance of the day, made aware to all that in 1939 the then British Government laid the foundation stone of the first Battalion of this force in Neemuch as the “Crown Representative Police”.

“At that time, it was raised to control political unrest and the agitation and dacoits in the then princely States of India. After Independence, the force was renamed by the Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as “Central Reserve Police Force” by an act of Parliament on December 28, 1949. Keeping in mind the extraordinary service, pioneering valour and sacrifice performed by CRPF, India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented the president’s flag (Colour) on March 19, 1950. Given the importance of this day, currently the CRPF Anniversary is celebrated on March 19”, he added.

The programme was organized under the leadership of Bhanu Pratap Singh, DIGP, in which PC Gupta Commandant, Rajesh Kumar Deputy Commandant, Sumit Verma Deputy Commandant and other Gazetted Officers, subordinate officers and jawans also lend their support.