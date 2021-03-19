Warpora-Pahla Dhaji road in Handwara in shambles

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: The dilapidated condition of Warpora-Pahla Dhaji road in north Kashmir’s Handwara is irking the residents as well as the commuters while the local administration has failed in repairing the road for the last several years.

As per locals, the condition of road deteriorated further after the snowfall this winter. They told Excelsior that due to the bad shape of the road, they face several problems during their commute.

“It is damaged and the dust that emanates from it has made our life difficult,” said Shamim Ahmad Bhat, a resident. He said that the children who are now going to schools are also facing a tough time as they pass through the road.

“The things become difficult in case of any medical emergency, particularly, when pregnant women are taken to the hospital; it is a nightmare then as it takes half an hour to pass the damaged patch of the road,” the residents said.

The road connecting Warpora-Pahla Dhaji village is just 8 kilometres away from Sub-District Handwara, however, the locals said that it appears that they are living in some far off area that is inaccessible to the administration.

“It is a one-kilometre patch of the road which is in bad shape and needs immediate attention of the concerned department so that the problems faced by the locals due to its dilapidated condition are solved,” the residents said.

The inhabitants said that they have been appealing the R&B Department for last one year to carry out the necessary repairs of the road but they have been turning a blind eye towards the issue. They appealed the district administration and senior officials of the R&B Department to address the issue without any delay.

The concerned official of the R&B Department could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.