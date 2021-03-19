4 IGPs, 11 others promoted; SSPs, SPs among 25 shifted

Reshuffle at ADGP, IGP, DIG level soon

13 senior officers asked to wait for posting at PHQ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: The Government today formally ordered promotion of 15 IPS officers including IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh and IGP Crime Manish Kishore Sinha and, in a major reshuffle, transferred and posted 25 officers, both IPS and JKPS in the ranks of SSPs and SPs in which Chandan Kohli was posted as SSP Jammu and Sandeep Choudhary as SSP Srinagar.

Another major reshuffle has become imminent in the Police Department as the Home Department has asked 13 officers in the ranks of SSPs to report to Police Headquarters for further posting while some posts including SSP Crime Jammu and SSP Railways Kashmir among others remained vacant in today’s reshuffle. Some officers have been given additional charge of the posts.

With the promotion of four IGPs as Additional DGPs including Mukesh Singh, Manish Kishore Sinha and Danesh Rana, IGP Armed besides Sunil Kumar, who is on Central deputation, the Government will have to post new IGPs in their places.

Posts of IGP Jammu, IGP Crime J&K and IGP Armed will fall vacant the day the officers holding them are given posting as ADGPs and the Government will have to post their successors.

In addition, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, Additional DG CID and AK Choudhary, Additional DG Armed have already been cleared for promotion as DGPs. Their posting is also due.

“Posting of two DGPs and three ADGPs will lead to another reshuffle at the top level,’’ sources said.

Some of the Range DIGs posted in Jammu and Kashmir have also completed their tenure and they might also be changed during reshuffle at the level of DGPs and IGPs, sources said. DIG Jammu Vivek Gupta and DIG North Kashmir Suleman Choudhary are holding additional charge of Rajouri-Poonch and Central Kashmir respectively.

The IPS and JKPS officers in the rank of SSPs and SPs, who have been asked to report to Police Headquarters for further posting by the Jammu and Kashmir Government today, include Shailendra Mishra, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, both of whom have been cleared for Central deputation and were presently posted as SSPs Kathua and Kupwara, Sridhar Patil, SSP Jammu, Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, SSP Ramban, Rashmi Wazir, SSP Reasi, Ramesh Kumar Angral, SSP Poonch, Harmeet Singh, SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, SSP Ganderbal, Abdul Qayoom and Javid Iqbal.

This, according to sources, is rare occasion when 13 IPS and JKPS officers in the ranks of SSPs and SPs have been asked to report to the Police Headquarters for further posting.

Apart from four IGPs to ADGPs, the Government today also sanctioned Super Time Scale by promoting four DIGs including Sujit Kumar, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Vivek Gupta, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range with additional charge of Rajouri-Poonch, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG Baramulla-Kupwara range with additional charge of Srinagar-Budgam and Dr Sunil Gupta, who is on Central deputation,

Four other DIGs have been given Selection Grade. They include Tejinder Singh, who is on Central deputation to National Investigation Agency, Abdul Jabbar, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range and Udayabhaskar Billa, who is awaiting posting at Police Headquarters on return from the deputation.

Four IPS officers of 2017 batch accorded Senior Time Scale of IPS include Anayat Ali Choudhary, Mohita Sharma, Nikhil Borkar and Tanushree.

Meanwhile, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG (P&T), PHQ was transferred and posted as SSP Baramulla vice Abdul Qayoom.

Dr Vinod Kumar, awaiting orders has been posted as SSP Poonch vice Ramesh Kumar Angral.

Sandeep Choudhary, SP Anantnag was transferred and posted as SSP Srinagar vice Mohd Haseeb Mughal.

Chandan Kohli, SP Rajouri was transferred and posted as SSP Jammu vice Shridhar Patil.

Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP Handwara has been transferred and posted as SP Kupwara vice Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar.

Sudhanshu Verma, SP Hazratbal Srinagar was transferred and posted as SP Sopore vice Javid Iqbal.

Sandeep Gupta, SP North, Srinagar was transferred and posted as SP Handwara vice Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy.

Sheema Nabi Qasba, SP East, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Rajouri vice Chandan Kohli.

P D Nitya, SP North, Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP Ramban vice Haseeb ur-Rehman.

Tanushree has been posted as SP East, Srinagar in place of Sheema Nabi Qasba.

Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIG (Buildings) PHQ will hold the additional charge of the post of AIG (P&T) PHQ.

Suhail Munawar Mir, SSP CID SB Kashmir was transferred and posted as SP Ganderbal replacing Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

Shailendra Singh, SSP Crime Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP Reasi vice Rashmi Wazir.

Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Security Kashmir was transferred and posted as SP Anantnag in place of Sandeep Choudhary.

Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, SP Security J&K will hold the additional charge of SSP Security Kashmir.

Tahir Saleem Khan, SP Awantipora has been transferred and posted as SP Budgam in place of Amod Nagpure.

Mohd Zaid, CO IR-9th Bn was transferred and posted as SP Bandipora vice Rahul Malik.

Mohd Yousuf, Addl SP Kulgam has been transferred and posted as SP Awantipora replacing Tahir Saleem Khan.

Ramesh Chander Kotwal, SP APCR Jammu was transferred and posted as SP Kathua vice Shailendra Mishra.

Shafqat Hussain, SP Railways, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SP, Kishtwar vice Harmeet Singh.

Paramvir Singh, awaiting orders was posted as Additional Secretary (Technical) on deputation to Road Safety Council vice RK Bhat, who shall, pending investigation in FIR registered against him, remain attached in the Home Department.

Shahzad Ahmad Salaria, SP West Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP APCR, Jammu in place of Ramesh Chander Kotwal.

Perbeet Singh, Addl SP Anantnag was transferred and posted as SP (West), Srinagar vice Shahzad Ahmad Salaria.

Mubasher Hussain, Addl. SP, Security Kashmir was transferred and posted as SP (North), Srinagar replacing Sandeep Gupta.

Irshad Hussain Rather, SO to DIG, CKR Srinagar was transferred and posted as SP Hazratbal Srinagar vice Sudhanshu Verma.