8 senior Indian bankers awarded Freedom of the City of London

LONDON, Dec 14: Eight senior figures from leading Indian banks based in the financial hub of London have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of the significant trade relationship between India and the UK’s financial services sectors.

The Freedom of the City of London dates back to the 13th century and has since developed into an honour bestowed upon individuals who make an impact in the financial hub of London, referred to as the City or the Square Mile.

The bankers receiving the historic award include Madhur Kumar of Bank of Baroda; Manish Gupta of Bank of India; Ashok Kumar Vartia of the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India; Sharukh T Wadia of IndusInd Bank; Rakesh Kumar of India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFC); Loknath Mishra of ICICI Bank; Sudhir Kumar Sharma of State Bank of India (SBI); and Arbind Kumar Choudhary of Union Bank of India.

“I was honoured to nominate this cohort of Indian bankers in the City. British and Indian investments support over a million jobs in both India and the UK. The City of London is grateful for the invaluable contribution of Indian bankers to the Square Mile,” said Michael Mainelli, Lord Mayor of the City of London.

The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the UK capital’s Square Mile, committed to supporting a diverse and sustainable London.

“I’m thrilled to see leading Indian bankers in the City honoured at Guildhall today with the Freedom of the City. India has long been a key market for the City Corporation and I’m looking forward to more exciting partnerships between our two nations,” said Chris Hayward, Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation.

The Chair of the Freedom Applications Policy and Resources Sub-Committee at the corporation, Rehana Ameer, said the bankers had been nominated for their “outstanding leadership and contribution” to the financial services industry, both in the UK and India.

“This memorable occasion signals a shared commitment to unlocking new opportunities, fostering innovation and deepening ties between the City and India to embark on a journey of mutual prosperity and strengthened financial cooperation,” she said. (PTI)