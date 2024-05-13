8 members of 2 families hurt in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 13: Eight members of two families were injured after two cars collided in Muradpur area near Rajouri last night.

Reports said that mishap took place at around 10 pm on Sunday near Muradpur, on Rajouri- Jammu highway. Two cars moving in the opposite direction, collided with each other, resulting into injuries to eight persons of two families including an eight months old girl child.

Police said a Sikh family, hailing from Dhangri- Saranu area of Rajouri was going from Rajouri towards Muradpur and another Muslim family resident of Mendhar of Poonch was coming towards Rajouri from Jammu. There was a massive head-on collision between the two cars in Muradpur area during which eight people from 2 families traveling in both the cars were injured.

With the help of the police, the local people shifted all the injured to GMC Rajouri. Among them the condition of three was said to be serious. The injured were identified as Mahendra Kaur (60), wife Manjeet Singh; Manpreet Kaur (28), wife Jagmeet Singh; Jagmeet Singh (30), Manjeet Singh, all residents of Saranu, Rajouri; Mesbah (28), wife Ajaz- Ul- Haq; Aimal Ajaz (8 months) daughter of Ajaz- Ul- Haq; Ajaz Ul Haq (34), son of Raiz Ul Haq and Abdul Qayyum (60), son of Noor Mohammad- all residents of Gohlad, Mander. The police has taken cognizance of the matter.