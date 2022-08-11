75 yrs of Independence reflect great contribution of Cong Party: Rajni Patil

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Aug 11: Senior AICC leader and Incharge (J&K) Rajni Patil (MP) has said that 75 years of Independence reflects the great contributions and selfless services of Congress Party to the Nation while refreshing the memories of supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for achieving freedom from the British colonial rule.

Patil further said that Congress shall continue to fight for people’s rights, and safeguard the unity and harmony in the country, which is under grave threat since Modi Govt assumed power.

She was addressing a largely attended workers meeting on the concluding day of Padyatra at Achabal in Anantnag district in Kashmir.

JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad led the Padyatra from Lisser which passed through Buchoo, Arhama, Akingam and concluded at Achabal.

Addressing a largely attended workers meeting, Patil emphasized the Party workers to move on to defeat the falsehood and fake narratives being built by the BJP for electoral gains.

BJPs attempts to distort the history is not going to help it (BJP) as the people both recognize and realize as to what the Nation has achieved during the Congress rule and what it has lost during BJP rule especially since 2014. BJP is undermining the democratic institutions to remain in power, but they will fail in their nefarious designs.

GA Mir slammed Modi Govt for taking away democratic rights of J&K, terming deferring of elections a blatant move to shy away from democratic process. BJP has realized that they cannot achieve anything given its mismanagement and misrule, so they are running away from the elections abandoning the common people of their rights.

PCC working president Raman Bhalla said that while Congress has always worked for uniting the society, the BJP’s aim has been to divide the society on religious lines. Their politics is based on pitting one community against other. Listing efforts of the Congress in the development of the country and J&K, Bhalla sought support from the people to move ahead with the task. He said a large number of Schools, Colleges and Medical Centres were opened during Congress regime in J&K.

Former JKPCC president Peerzada Mohd Sayeed also participated in the Padyatra and highlighted the selfless services and sacrifices given by the Congress Party to the Nation before and after Independence. Senior Congress leaders and former Legislators Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, PCC gen secretary Surinder Singh Channi, PCC spokesperson Deepika Sigh Rajawat, PCC Secretaries Mohd Iqbal Mir, Shaheena Nadaf, Irfan Naqib, Kadfeen Chowdhary and others participated in the Padyatra.

In Jammu similar Padyatra was taken out by Congress leaders and activists led by PCC general secretaries Yogesh Sawhney and Manmohan Singh. Despite heavy rain in the city of temples, the JKPCC,DCC, BCC functionaries took out Padyatra in the Old Jammu City (East) carrying umbrellas in hand. They were also carrying National Flags in their hands and raising slogans in the praise of the National Flag.