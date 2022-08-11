Grand Tiranga Rally held at Bandipora

*More than 12,000 students participate

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Aug 11: In an effort to sensitize people about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, District Administration Bandipora today organised a Grand Tiranga Rally at S.K Stadium Bandipora.

More than twelve thousand students participated in the rally along with teachers besides officers and officials from district administration.

The rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed, SSP Bandipora Mohd Zahid, District Nodal Officer Bandipora Mohd Ashraf Hakak, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad Chief Education Officer Bandipora, DySP HQ Mohd Shafat and other senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Owais said that Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence

He said, the Tri-colour flag is a symbol of pride for every Indian and It represents national integrity and signifies the hopes and aspirations of the Indian people.

The Deputy commissioner on the occasion lauded the efforts of students, teachers and all other concerned for organising such a grand and impressive rally and also appreciated the enthusiasm and zest of students to participate in the tiranga rally.

He said the rally was organised to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and to raise awareness regarding the struggle of freedom fighters of India.

He said District Administration Bandipora is organizing multifarious activities to amplify the awareness of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav besides awareness campaign is being conducted across the district to make the Independence Day Har Ghar Tiranga program a success.

Dr. Owais also appreciated the activities carried out under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at schools, office and the activities carried out by Youth Volunteers.