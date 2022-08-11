12th District Jammu Rope Skipping Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: Rope Skipping Association of Jammu and Kashmir organised 12th District Jammu Rope Skipping Championship under the slogan of ‘My Youth, My Pride’ at Carmel Convent School here.

Around 400 students from 25 schools and clubs from Jammu District participated in the championship.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Yasha Mudgal Secretary Cooperatives Department as chief guest, while Anissa Nabi State Tax Officer and Sunil Kumar Sawhney President Rotary Club Jammu were guests of honour. Sonia Pawar Principal SGSD International School Damana, Sr Maria Swati Principal Carmel Convent School, Sahil Sharma Joint Secretary, J&K Olympic Association, Tarsem Sharma Founder Rope Skipping J&K, Tarun Uppal Social Activist, Chandan Dutta Social Activist and Dr Navneet Gupta General Secretary Rope Skipping Association of J&K were also present on the occasion.

The whole championship was technically supervised by Danish Sharma Technical Director, Rope Skipping Association of J&K along his senior officials.

Guest of honour Anissa Nabi gave a mesmerizing speech through which students were motivated.

The overall winner of the championship was KC Gurukul School, while first runner-up was Carmel Covent School Jammu and second runner-up was Shangrilla Public School.

The participants schools were Shangrilla Public School, KC International School, KC Gurukul School, Doon International School, Jodhamal Public School, International Delhi Public School- Jammu, Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu, Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School, SSM Jammu Public School, GD Goenka Public School, RM Public School, Sarvodya Public School, SSN Vidya Mandir School, Carmel Convent Higher Sec School, Army Public School Rathnuchak, Stephens International School, Ultimax Fight Club and 666 Dance Studio.