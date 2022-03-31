715 CBI corruption cases registered against Govt employees: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Mar 31: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed the Rajya Sabha that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 715 cases of corruption against the Central Government Employees working in 45 Departments, during the last five years from 2017 to 2021.

In reply to a question, DrJitendra Singh said, 1281 employees belonging to various departments were booked by the CBI on bribery and corruption charges. He said, action in individual cases is taken by the concerned cadre controlling authorities (CCAs) in accordance with the respective Disciplinary Rules.

Year-wise details of these cases are as follows: – 210 cases in 26 departments in 2017, 158 in 26 departments in 2018, 141 in 17 departments in 2019, 95 in 21 departments in 2020 and 111 cases in 21 departments in 2021.

In reply to another question, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the pendency of Second Appeals and complaints in the Central Information Commission (CIC) was 38116 as on 1stApril, 2021 and 31025 as on 31st January, 2022.

The Minister stated that the RTl Act, 2005 does not prescribe a time limit for disposal of Second Appeals by the Central Information Commission. He said, for speedy disposal of pending cases the Government has taken several steps like capacity building through training and issue of guidelines for Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authorities, so as to enable them to supply information/dispose off first appeal effectively, resulting into less number of ‘First Appeals’ and ‘Appeals’ to the Information Commission.

The Government from time to time has issued instructions impressing upon the Public Authorities to disclose maximum information proactively so as to reduce the need for filing RTI applications by the citizens.