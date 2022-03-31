Burqa clad woman who threw petrol bomb on CRPF arrested

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Mar 31: Police today arrested a woman for throwing petrol bomb on a CRPF bunker at Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district earlier this week.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, identified the woman as Haseena Akhtar, and said that there are three FIRs under UAPA against her. “She is an OGW of LeT,” he added.

The IGP said that the 38-year-old woman has received primary education at Darul Uloom and later up to 10th class from Hanfia School Sheeri Baramulla.

He said that in 2008-10 she came into contact with the chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Asiya Andrabi and adopted extremist ideology.

“It is pertinent to mention that her husband Mohammad Yousuf Bhat was a stone pelter and he was booked under PSA for 17 months in the year 2016,” police said.

“In the year 2019 a case (FIR 281/2019 under UAPA) was registered in Handwara against her for posting posters of LeT.”

A case ( FIR 12/2021 under UAPA) was registered against her. “She was released on bail in December 2021”, police said.

Police further said that after petrol bomb attack in Sopore, she was evading arrest but was nabbed today.

Meanwhile, two militants were trapped by security forces as heavy firing is going on in Turkwagam village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwagam village after inputs about presence of two militants in the village.

As the security forces approached towards the suspected house, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight.

The exchange of firing between militants and security forces is on, an official said adding that two militants have been trapped.