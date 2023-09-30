70 more dengue cases reported

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Seventy more cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 2023.

A Health official said that 794 people were screened today for dengue out of which 70 turned out to be positive. Of the 70 positive cases, 64 cases were reported from Jammu district while 4 cases were reported from Samba and 2 from Udhampur. The positive patients include 62 adults and 8 children, he added.

He said maximum 1486 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Samba district with 163 cases and Kathua 152 cases. “There were 105 cases in Udhampur, 34 in Rajouri, 18 in Reasi, 17 in Doda, 14 in Poonch, 4 in Ramban, 2 in Kishtwar, 14 in Kashmir and 14 from other parts of the country,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 675 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 570 have been discharged and 89 patients are still under treatment.

“The dengue cases are rising with each day,” the official said, and advised that citizens should ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water. He said that water filled utensils and tanks should be kept covered and the cooler should be empty two times in a week.