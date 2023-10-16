70 entrepreneurs showcase talent at ‘The Runway Diaries’ event

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Seventy entrepreneurs, predominantly from the rural backgrounds, showcased their talents at an event organized by “The Runway Diaries” at the Amar Mahal Palace in Jammu today.

Ritu Singh, the founder and director of The Runway Diaries, expressed her delight in providing a platform for rural artists, embroiderers, crafts makers, and other creative people, who may not have had the opportunity to reach a larger customer base.

She emphasized that the event aimed to bridge the gap between rural and urban markets.

Ritu Singh said that the primary goal of The Runway Diaries is to highlight the rich cultural tapestry, talent, and craftsmanship of Jammu, as well as the contributions of top designers. The event also featured traditional cuisines from both regions, catering to food enthusiasts.

She claimed that the event adequately provided a platform to the entrepreneurs from the either regions of the Union Territory to showcase their talents to a wider customer base and gain recognition from leading designers and artists.

According to her, leading designer Maya has also agreed to provide a sales outlet for the products of the entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir in one of her stores outside J&K.

BJP leader Ajatshatru Singh extended his greetings and best wishes to the artists and creative individuals from both regions, expressing hope that they would find success in marketing their products through Ritu Singh’s efforts.

He stressed the significance of Jammu’s art, craft, culture, heritage sites, and artistic potential, beyond its religious shrines, and viewed Ritu Singh’s event as a boon for creative individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ajatshatru thanked Ritu Singh for hosting the event, emphasizing its potential to promote the creative talents of the region on a global scale.

The event was graced by notable figures, including actor, Iqbal Khan; Editor-At-Large- Luxury & Lifestyle Division, India Today Group, Ruchika Mehta, and leading designer Maya, alongside other prominent individuals from various walks of life.