7-day long activities begin at Commerce College

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: NSS Units, Eco Club and Department of Environmental Sciences of Govt SPMR College of Commerce inaugurated seven days special summer camp.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Surinder Kumar, Principal of the College and Resource Person Ishan Singh from Art of Living accompanied by Ajay Kapoor, State Coordinator Art of Living.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal apprised the students about various social issues and environmental concerns and also talked about the opportunities provided to volunteers to play their due roles in the implementation of various environmental programmes.

Prof Apfan Ali, NSS Programme Officer gave a presentation on the importance and relevance of NSS in the colleges. Prof Deepshikha Sharma, NSS Programme Officer exhorted the students to become self- reliant in line with the main theme of the camp.

The camp started with session on Yoga under the aegis of “Har Ghar Dhyan” in which Ishan Singh from Art of Living delivered lecture on Stress Management and Pranayam. Later Dr Deepak Pathania, Convener, Eco Club stressed on the involvement of every strata of society in improving and protecting environment by adopting sustainable life style.

The whole programme was coordinated and managed by Prof Savita Jamwal, Dr Nazia Rasool, HOD, Deptt of Environmental Sciences, Prof Deepshikha Sharma, Dr Deepak Pathania, Prof Apfan Ali, Dr Jagmeet Kour, Dr Sarabjeet Kour Sudan, Dr Fayza and Prof Rishu Mahajan.

The other faculty members present on the occasion were Prof Barbara Kaul, HoD Commerce, Prof Savita Jamwal, Prof Shafkat Jahangir, Dr Monika Malhotra, Prof Harpreet Kour and Prof. Rajni Bala.